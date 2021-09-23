City of Little Rock announces process to fill Ward 1 board vacancy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After the passing of City Director Erma Hendrix, the city of Little Rock announced that they are accepting applications to fill the Ward 1 board of directors position.

The position was left vacant after Hendrix’s passing on Sept. 8, and city officials said the term will continue through December 2022.

City officials said that applicants who are residents of Ward 1 are invited to apply between Sept. 23 and Sept. 30. On Oct. 1, all applications will be submitted to members of the board of directors for review and the top seven finalists will be ranked on Oct. 5.

On Oct. 12, the finalists will be invited to a Special Called Board meeting, where the board will discuss applications and vote on a selection after each finalist makes a presentation and answer questions.

Officials said the selected applicant will serve the remainder of the current term and will be eligible for re-election to the position.

According to city officials, the position will be on the ballot in the November 2022 General Election for its next full term, and anyone who wishes to file to run for the position will need to file with the City Clerk’s office at the appropriate time.

To apply for the position, visit the city of Little Rock website at LittleRock.gov.