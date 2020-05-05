City of Little Rock announces curfew changes

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The City of Little Rock curfew will change, effective Wednesday, May 6, 2020, to midnight to 5 a.m. with the intention that it be completely lifted May 21. The daytime curfew for minors remains in effect through May 27.

About the City of Little Rock’s Response to COVID-19:


Residents may visit LittleRock.gov/covid19 for all information about the City’s efforts related to COVID19, including the newly created Small Business Emergency Assistance Program. Volunteers are needed to assist with the grab-and-go feeding efforts for vulnerable populations, including students and seniors. Sign up at LittleRock.gov/volunteer. The Little Rock Cares Emergency Relief Fund benefits the grab-and-go feeding effort and the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE). Donations of PPE are also accepted. Donate here or visit LittleRock.gov/covid19 and click on the Little Rock Cares Emergency Relief Fund button. Follow the City of Little Rock on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @CityLittleRock

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories