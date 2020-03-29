City of Jonesboro working to assess damage, begin clean up after Saturday night Tornado

UPDATE:

During the press conference city officials announced that 22 people were injured with 2 in the hospital after the storm.

No deaths have been reported at this time.

They still have intersections down and a lot of emergency crews out working.

Officials say the fewer people they have out on the street the quicker they can get work done, from debris to damaged buildings.

They say this will take several days to clean up.

JONESBORO, Ark. — Our Alexis Wainwright is in Jonesboro showing some significant damage at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport. Many planes have been damaged and runways are full of debris.

Much of the city is working to assess the damage and begin the cleanup process after a tornado ravaged the town Saturday evening.