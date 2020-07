HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The City of Hot Springs will be hosting a virtual community-policing event.

It will be held on July 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event will be held on Facebook live on the City of Hot Springs Facebook page and will be moderated by the UAMS Division for Diversity.

Attendees will get the change to speak to community leaders about changes they might like to see in the community.