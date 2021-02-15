City of Hot Springs offices closed Monday due to snow

HOT SPRINGS, Ark.- Officials with the City of Hot Springs say their offices, including Solid Waste and Intracity Transit services, will be closed Monday due to inclement weather.

Only dialysis services will run in Intracity Transit.

Solid Waste residential customers are asked to place solid waste containers along the street on their normal collection day, regardless of the weather conditions. City officials say if Solid Waste is unable to pick up on normal route days, they will as soon as possible.

The Hot Springs Fire and Police departments will remain open, as well as the Water and Wastewater treatment plants. The 24-hour emergency on-call number for water and sewer problems is 501-321-6200.