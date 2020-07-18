City of Hot Springs feels effects of COVID-19 on tourism

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The city of Hot Springs tourism hit an all time low this spring. That is the main money maker for the Spa City. Now city leaders are getting a better look at just how big of a hole they are in.

March through may the streets stayed empty and the doors stayed closed.

“It’s been dark since mid march,” Hot Springs City Manager Bill Burrough said.

The losses are coming from just about every angle. Revenue from Oaklawn, sales tax and even utilities are below projections.

“We anticipate being somewhere between $4,000,000 to $4,500,000 at a loss,” Burrough said.

Tourism is the biggest money maker but as the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison said their sales continue to fall.

“The meeting business has been very very dismal to say the least. Gosh we’ve had more than 80 cancellations,” Arrison said.

Those cancellations caused visit hot springs to permanently lay off 20 employees. The city had to make budget cuts but it doesn’t just end there. It filters all the way to downtown businesses. Over at the Waters Hotel, the rooms stayed empty March and April.

“Unfortunately we did lose quite a bit of business like everybody else,” Sales and Events Direction Chris Arrison said.

Arrison said what they lost in events, they are now making up for with the view outside.

“Luckily in the summer time the big draw is the mountains the national parks and the lakes,” Arrison said.

He also said they may not be getting the out of state travel they’re used to, but it’s paved the way for those inside state lines.

“It’s also opening the door to people who may not have looked to Hot Springs before hand,” Arrison said.

The city of Hot Springs does have a rainy day fund just for situations like these. It sits at just more than $8,000,000.