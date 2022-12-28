EUDORA, Ark. – A city in Chicot County is now under curfew in an effort to curb recent violence in the community.

Eudora Mayor Tomeka Butler declared a mandatory civil emergency curfew in a video posted to the city’s Facebook page Tuesday. The curfew will be between the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. City officials added that work and medical reasons are the only exceptions to the curfew.

If any resident is out during the curfew hours, city officials stated that they will be stopped, searched and possibly citated. In the video, Butler said that the loitering statute will be enforced during this time.

In a Wednesday update, city officials stated that officers were able to make a few stops leading to the arrest and removal of guns Tuesday night.

Butler added that there will be an emergency town hall meeting Thursday, Dec. 29 to address recent events in the city. The meeting will be held at the Commerce Building at 6 p.m.

The mayor urged anyone with information on the recent violence to contact Arkansas State Police or the ASP Tip Line at 501-618-8000.