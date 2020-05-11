City of DeQueen celebrating graduating seniors

DEQUEEN, Ark. — Some good news today in DeQueen. A special send-off for Senior High School students.

It was supposed to be their graduation day, but instead of the traditional senior cookout, seniors picked-up picnic lunches.

Students also received their records, along with some words of encouragement.

“We’re just trying to do as much as we can at the school to try to get a normal end of the year and recognize them,” said Superintendent Jason Sanders.

Senior Josie Burks said “Now that’s it’s kind of passed, I’m just like, college!”

“For the rest of the seniors of my class or any other school, congrats, we did it, we graduated,” said Karla Fernandez a senior.

The day’s events will conclude this evening with a parade of seniors through the town led by the DeQueen Police Department.

Graduation arrangements are not yet finalized.