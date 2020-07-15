City of Conway working to improve police department

CONWAY, Ark. – During a time where some are seeking to defund police departments across the nation, one Arkansas City is investing more into those who wear the badge.

The City of Conway has announced this week it is instead pushing more money into its police force.

Over the past few weeks the city has been working to find ways to improve the department. The mayor says this money will help in a number of ways.

“We are committed to increased investments in the police department this increased investment will be for training and focus on retaining the great officers we have and recruiting officers that understand the true meaning to serve and protect,” said a city official.

The amount has not been decided yet.