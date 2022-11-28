CONWAY, Ark. – The City of Conway kicked off the holiday season Sunday night with the lighting of their Christmas tree.

Though the tree lighting was the big attraction of the night, the event was full of activities, including pictures with Santa, a Ferris wheel and live music.

Those who attended the event said that this is an annual tradition that brings families and the community together.

It’s a nice little thing for them to do and get to be part of and they like to see the lights, who doesn’t,” Rob Hammons of Conway asked. “The kids love it, the families get to be spending time together, and get out together, it’s a nice thing.”

Rogers Plaza in downtown Conway will be a hub for the festivities throughout the holiday season. Activities will be happening there until the end of December.