BENTON, Ark. — In Benton, officials are asking for new input on work being done to a new skate park.

This is just a preview of what the Tyndall skatepark renovation will look like, but the city and the company designing it want your ideas.

There is an online survey where you can leave your comments and they will be accepted now until October 11th.

You can go to the survey and give your thoughts HERE.