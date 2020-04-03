City of Beebe collecting campers for healthcare workers

BEEBE, Ark. – The City of Beebe was recently contacted by a local healthcare professional about needing temporary housing in an effort to isolate from family to avoid potentially exposing them to COVID-19.

The City of Beebe expressed they are always ready to help their citizens in need and they are happy to assist with organizing the effort.

Medical professionals in Beebe that are in need of temporary housing, and individuals who would like to loan or donate a camper can email Kristen Boswell at Kristen@beebeark.org and she will put them in contact on a first-come, first-served basis.