Churches, community leaders and the ADH team up for COVID-19 testing

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Members of communities around the state are teaming with health officials to get needed COVID-19 testing done.

In North Little Rock this weekend churches and the Arkansas Department of Health teamed up to test anyone who felt they may have been exposed to the virus, regardless of symptoms.

Lamplight Baptist, King Solomon Baptist, Mt. Olive Baptist, McAlmont Concerned Citizens and Youth, New Zion Temple Church and Clayton Chapel Baptist Church teamed up to organize the event.

Similar ADH testing events will take place Monday in Faulkner County, Tuesday in Lonoke County and Thursday in Grant County.

There are also other testing locations doing daily screenings across the state.

