SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – A number of churches and non-profits came together on Saturday to raise awareness and help those in need in Saline County.

The We Care, Do You? food drive took place outside the First United Methodist Church on Market Street in Benton.

Organizers say rising food and gas prices are making life tough for the working poor as well as the homeless in smaller communities and big cities.

“We appreciate everybody that has come out today to support the people of saline county who have trouble supporting themselves,” Bob McDaniels of Outside the Walls Ministry says.

Eleven nonprofits and churches took part in today’s event in Benton.