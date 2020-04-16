Church updating homeless on stimulus checks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The first wave of 1,200 dollar stimulus checks are making their way into bank accounts via direct deposit, but some people are having to wait to get the check in the mail.

For homeless people, this process could take a little longer.​

“It could jump-start a lot of things for folks,” said Paul Atkins, Associate Pastor at Canvas Community, “the stimulus check has been very exciting and interesting but its also been very frustrating. “​

Paul Atkins is the associate pastor at Canvas Community, which is a church in Little Rock that feeds the homeless two days a week.​

Atkins said there has been a lot of questions about the checks from the people he serves.​

“People ask, when is it coming? and I usually just say it’s going to be there when it gets there,” said Atkins.​

Atkins said many people in the homeless community are getting the checks direct deposit like everyone else, however, it’s not that simple for everyone.​

“In the last couple days the IRS came up with a non-filers site where folks can just put their basic info in and get the check sent to them,” said Atkins,​

Atkins said with so many places closed it’s just an extra hoop homeless people have to jump through.​

“They’ve lost a lot of resources,” said Atkins.​

Atkins said they are trying to come up with a safe way to help homeless people accomplish this step,​

In the meantime, they are keeping an eye on the mail and updating everyone as new information comes out.​