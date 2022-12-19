LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Santa came early for a central Arkansas organization dedicated to helping young people in foster care.

Immerse Arkansas received a $50,000 donation from Live Thankfully, an upscale retail shop that uses its proceeds to help kids in crisis.

“Live Thankfully is an incredible partner,” Immerse Arkansas Exec. Director Eric Gilmore said. “So to get a check for $50,000 we know that represents a ton of donations to their store, a ton of people shopping there, lots of volunteer hours, it’s an incredible help.”

The money will go toward necessities like food, therapy, coaching, job training and housing for young people aging out of foster care.

Live Thankfully has donated over $100,000 to nonprofits since 2015.