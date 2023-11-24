LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The holiday tradition continues at the Capital Hotel as the decorating of the 28-foot Christmas tree began when the white fir tree arrived Friday morning.

Floral and decoration experts from Tipton and Hurst will spend most of the weekend putting up Christmas decorations in the lobby of the historic downtown Little Rock hotel.

Howard Hurst from Tipton and Hurst said that they picked out a new look to match the hotel’s vibrant colors.

“This year we’ve picked out some new ribbon and some beautiful velvets that match the hotel, and burgundy and so we have tat going on too,” Hurst stated.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place Tuesday night.

In addition to the ribbons and ornaments, the tree will be decorated with close to 10,000 lights.