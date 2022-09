LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local author’s first children’s book centers around an owl who talks with God to help friends navigate life’s obstacles.

Sue Wilke Rupp stopped by KARK 4 at 4 to discuss her book, “The Tales of Owl B. Rightback: God-Sized Truths in Kid-Sized Portions”.

The book is available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble.com and LifeRichPublishing.com