WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — [WREG] A child was shot in West Memphis on Sunday, and police are still investigating.

West Memphis Police said they responded to the scene of the shooting at 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Walnut Drive.

A boy was suffering from a gunshot, and he was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for treatment.

This is an active investigation, and police have not released any other information.