Child dies in a weekend single-vehicle crash in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Ark. — A single-vehicle crash over the weekend injured three people and killed one child in Columbia County.

According to officials, the crash happened Saturday just before midnight on Columbia County Road 36.

A 2002 Buick LeSabre was heading east when the vehicle started going off of the road. The driver, Charles Jones, 38, overcorrected and ran off of the opposite side of the road. The vehicle then began to overturn and then struck a tree.

Police say that the driver was injured, along with two passengers, including Shaekymia Williamson, 34, and an unidentified boy.

Another passenger, who was identified as 3-year-old Rae’Lee Jones by the Magnolia Reporter, was killed in the accident.

The crash is still under investigation.