LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Shannon Hills, Arkansas, police officer has resigned after being arrested in Little Rock over the weekend, department officials said Monday.

Shannon Hills Police Department Chief Allen Spears confirmed to KARK 4 News that 30-year-old Jose Padilla resigned his position early in the day.

Padilla was arrested around 5 a.m. on suspicions that he stole a vehicle on Jessi Road. Investigators claimed in a police report said that Padilla nearly ran over a pedestrian while trying to leave the location.

After being arrested, authorities said Padilla refused to provide a urine sample.

He is facing multiple charges including first-degree assault, driving while intoxicated, theft of a motor vehicle and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

This is not the first time Padilla has been on the other side of the badge. He was the focus of a Working 4 You investigation after being involved in a 2019 crash that left a central Arkansas woman severely injured.

While the woman’s medical bills from recovering for the crash topped a million dollars, the police department’s limited liability insurance capped their payment at $25,000. Arkansas state law prevents people from suing police officers or the city.

Padilla is currently being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention facility without bond.