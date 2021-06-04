Chick-fil-A eyeing possible downtown Little Rock location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Chick-fil-A is working to set up shop in downtown Little Rock.

According to the proposal submitted to Little Rock Planning and Development, the restaurant will be built at the southeast corner of Broadway and West 7th Street at the site of a now-vacant former McDonalds restaurant.

If conditions set by the city are met, the restaurant will be built with a two-lane drive-thru and a pick-up window.

No indoor dining is planned, but an outdoor window and dining area will be provided.

The planning also includes adjustments for traffic around the area.