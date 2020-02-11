Chicago Region launches “You Count” kickoff recruiting blitz at two area census offices in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The U.S. Census Bureau Chicago Region will ramp up its recruiting efforts and host a series of open houses to invite state and local officials, Census partners, along with census job seekers to its Area Census Offices (ACOs) throughout the eight-state region.

In Arkansas, the ACO events will take place at the Little Rock and Fayetteville offices on Thursday, February 13 and Friday, February 14 (see times and locations below). The role of the ACO is to recruit, hire and manage ACO staff and field positions within local communities.

Job seekers will be able to apply on-site for both field and office positions, meet and greet their local leaders, and learn more about the importance of the 2020 Census.

Census taker positions are high-paying jobs with flexible hours. In Arkansas, the census taker hourly pay rate range is $17.00 to $23.50 per hour. It’s the perfect opportunity for students, retirees, part-time workers, and everyone looking to earn extra income.

Open House and Recruiting Blitz Locations:

Little Rock Census Office

Date and time: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: 200 W. Capitol Ave. Suite 190, Little Rock, AR 72201

Fayetteville Census Office

Date and time: Friday, February 14, 2020, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Location: 1311 N. Steamboat Dr., Fayetteville, AR 72704