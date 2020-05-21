CHI St. Vincent resumes hospital visitation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Updated visitation policies at CHI St. Vincent hospitals will now allow ONE visitor per patient. CHI St. Vincent system facilities paused visitation in March as part of the initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic to minimize the risk of infection to patients, visitors and healthcare staff. With the resumption of elective procedures and additional precautions to ensure the ongoing safety of patients and healthcare staff, a single visitor will now be permitted at CHI St. Vincent hospitals in Little Rock, Hot Springs, Sherwood and Morrilton. The updated policy applies to non-COVID-19 patients only.

“We understand that this is a difficult time for our patients and now that we have the necessary precautions in place, their loved ones can once again join them at the hospital to provide the support they need and deserve,” said CHI St. Vincent Chief Medical Officer Dr. Douglas Ross. “We’re thankful for the support our healing ministry has received from our Arkansas community as we’ve taken steps over the past few months to ensure that our healthcare staff can continue to deliver compassionate care in the safest way possible for all concerned.”

Visitors to CHI St. Vincent hospitals will still be required to undergo a temperature screening upon entrance and adhere to existing safety precautions, including universal masking policies and staying inside the patient’s room the entire duration of their visit. No visitor with fever, cough, sore throat or other flu-like symptoms will be permitted inside the hospital.