Cheerleader says she was spit on during away high school game







BATSEVILLE, Ark. – A coach and her cheerleading team are breaking their silence Thursday after they say a rivalry game went too far. The cheerleaders from Blytheville High School said they had folks throwing stuff and spitting at them.

The team and fans from Blytheville said it was already a tense game that night against Brookland High but last Tuesday things went too far.

“Did you just spit on me?” Cheerleader Kwaeisi Aldridge said she asked aloud during the game.

Aldridge is a 12th grader at Blytheville and she explained the moment she realized someone had spit on her.

“10 seconds after that all I felt was a drop on my head,” Aldridge said.

This all happening while she said she was cheering on her team. Cheerleading coach Keona Harris said she thinks it was racially motivated.

“We know that no one’s perfect but we know how we should be treated as a race,” Harris said.

One fan shared a video on Facebook and said this shows the moment it happens.

“Never dealt with something to this altitude and I really felt that it was disrespectful,” Harris said.

Harris said they approached the kids and the parent they were with. She said that’s when the parent said they didn’t see anything, while the kids laughed it off.

Harris also reached out to the school.

“They said that they had apologized to the superintendent and the child has been dealt with accordingly,” Harris said. “But accordingly we don’t know what accordingly is.”

Harris said she wants those who are responsible to take the blame and apologize to the team.

As they wait for answers and hope for an apology and change, Aldridge said this is something she won’t ever forget.

“I never knew that I would’ve went through anything like, or experience nothing like that,” Aldridge said.

Harris said now she has concerns as the team continues to travel for away games. It’s unclear if the kids who spit at and on the cheerleaders were students at the school. FOX 16 reached out to both schools about the incident but neither one of them has responded yet.





