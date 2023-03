The Hogs aren’t scheduled to play in the SEC tournament until Thursday, but it is already shaping up to be an important game when looking toward the NCAA tournament.

Kassi Duncan with the Hogman’s Gameday Superstore joined KARK 4 News to show off new merch that is available ahead of this week’s game.

The Hogs are scheduled to play the Auburn Tigers at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, at 6 p.m.

Check out new gear in stores in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Fayetteville.