Charles Beckham announces State Senate District 12 campaign

MCNEIL, Ark. (News release) — Charles Beckham announced his candidacy and intention to file Monday as a Republican for State Senate in District 12. The district includes Columbia and Dallas counties and portions of Clark, Grant, Nevada, and Ouachita counties.

“The scenic beauty, hardworking people, and wholesome communities make me proud to call South Arkansas home. There is no better place to live and raise our children, but I want my children to have educational and career opportunities that will allow them to flourish and stay in South Arkansas,” said Beckham. “It is time District 12 has representation in Little Rock that will fight for limited government, less regulations on Arkansas businesses, lowering our tax burden, and advancing our shared conservative values. In addition, the parents of District 12 deserve more choice in their children’s education and I will stand up for them at our State Capitol.”

Upon announcing his candidacy, Beckham also stated, “I am a Republican and running as one because I will always fight to protect life, oppose any encroachment on the Second Amendment such as red flag laws, and defend Arkansas family values.”

About Charles Beckham

Charles Beckham is currently a District General Manager in the wholesale distribution industry. He was previously a Fleet Maintenance Manager for three maintenance shops and covered three states for a food distributor and managed container vessel, port and warehouse operations. Charles and his wife Rabecca have two children and live in McNeil, Arkansas, a small town in Columbia County north of Magnolia. He attended Mississippi State University and is a member of the Firearms Policy Coalition, Gun Owners of America, Second Amendment Foundation, and the National Wild Turkey Federation.