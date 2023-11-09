LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A national charity has paid off the mortgage of a slain Stuttgart police sergeant’s home less than one year after his death.

Stuttgart police Sgt. Donald Scoby was shot and killed in the line of duty in a Dec. 15, 2022 incident in Stuttgart, leaving behind a wife, four children and a grandchild. He had joined the department in 2018.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Thursday it had paid off the home mortgage in full for his family.

Scoby’s wife of 16 years, Amanda Scoby, said she was grateful for the organization’s support.

“Tunnel to Towers support makes me feel like part of a family that wants to help you when times are hard. I am so grateful to be able to keep my kids in our family home where we have made so many memories with Donald,” Amanda said, adding, “That I don’t have to worry about losing the home me and my husband worked so hard to get is such a blessing.”

Tunnels to Towers was formed in the wake of the 9/11 attack to pay off the mortgage of Gold Star and fallen first responders with young children as well as building smart homes for injured veterans.

Donald and Amanda Scoby, photo courtesy Tunnel to Towers

The Scoby Family, photo courtesy Tunnel to Towers

Sgt. Donald Scoby, Stuttgart Police, photo courtest Tunnel to Towers

An organization spokesperson said its act in Stuttgart was one of 50 made nationwide in observance of Veterans Day.