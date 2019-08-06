Charity drop-off donations taken from outside Glenwood store

GLENWOOD, Ark. – A local charity is taking to social media to fight thefts of donations that were left outside its thrift store.

Glenwood Helping Hand posted the attached photo on social media Sunday evening with this message:

“NOTICE !!!!!! Items donated to HHS that are left out front are NOT FREE for you to take as you please. They are PROPERTY OF GLENWOOD HELPING HAND STORE !!!!! You take them , (as these people are doing Sunday afternoon ) YOU ARE COMMITTING A CRIME OF THEFT and you ARE under surveillance and can and will be prosecuted !!!“