Changes to ACT testing amid pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Summer ACT tests are approaching but changes will be made amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Springdale, some schools are not offering the test. Students need to be sure which test centers are available.

Mike Fotenopulos is the academic coach for Springdale Public Schools.

He said communication is the biggest problem for testing during the pandemic.

“If I’m a student going to my testing center, I want to look at my ticket maybe the night before the test and check that out. Just make sure, once again, that I’m headed to the right direction. Make sure that the testing centers are going to be open,” he said.

If a student misses the June test, they can reschedule for July.