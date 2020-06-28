Central High students, administration and alumni gather to present message on racial justice

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Central High Tigers from different generations came together Saturday afternoon on the historic campus to talk about this moment in time.

Central High students, administration, the alumni association and the Tiger Foundation say their aim is to present a unified and strong message about inclusion, diversity and racial justice.

Two classmates from the late 1970s were among those taking part.

“Central is probably the most diverse school in the state, and it still has a lot to offer,” says Jeremiah Gardner with the Central High Class of 1979. “We can be a model for the nation, but we have to let our voices be heard.”

“I always credited the Central High experience with the planting of the seed of my interest in diversity,” says Lee Lyle with the Central High Class of 1979. “It started here.”

The event was organized by several members of the Class of 1989.