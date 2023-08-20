LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Women’s Expo wrapped up Sunday afternoon, and some people may have thought they were seeing double.

The final day of the event featured the Alice 107.7’s Mother-Daughter Lookalike competition.

And the judges had their work cut out for them.

In the end, the judges decided mother Julia Chears-Young and her daughter Jerusha Wynn of Little Rock looked the most alike.

“Everybody asks us every day, are we sisters,” Chears stated. “So we were like, let’s join this contest!”

Mom and daughter will both receive a $350 spa package from Nirvana Med Spa.