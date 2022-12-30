HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – LifeNet’s Star of Life Award for the Arkansas Division was given to central Arkansas woman, Barbara Davis.

LifeNet’s Star of Life Award is given to one nominee from each division – Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma.

“I did a ride along with my brother-in-law who’s a paramedic, just kinda went from there, and the rest is history” Davis said.

More than twenty years of servicing the community, helping them during their weakest times.

Davis said she always one she wanted to work in health care, “my love language is taking care of people”, she said.

Management, peers, and co-workers noticed the difference she made in her patients’ lives and nominated her for the award.

“She has that great ability of showing caring, compassion, taking care of people” Area Director, Brett Peine, said.

But to Davis, no award or recognition is needed.

“I just do what I do, I don’t do it for the recognition, I don’t do it for praise – I do it because it’s what I love to do” she said.

But 2015 Davis might have told you otherwise.

Davis said “I took a break from EMS, I lost my oldest son in a car accident in 2015, in my service area. Until that point in my life, and in this career – I’d always been the one on the other side. I have never been a victim of trauma.”

Her late son, Kolton, friends encouraged her to go back.

Today she smiles remembering what he would say if he was here to see this honor.

“I think he’d be proud of me. He was a boy of few words – he’d give me a big ole hug, and a crooked smile, and tell me he was proud of me for doing what he knows I was made to do” she said.

LifeNet’s Area Director tells us there couldn’t be a better fit.

“We just cannot think of a better person to represent what we strive to do” Peine said.