LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The weather community in central Arkansas was saddened to learn of the loss of one of their own.

Brian Smith, a senior forecaster at the National Weather Service in Little Rock passed away unexpectedly early Saturday.

He spent the last 20 years forecasting and keeping Arkansas safe, from the bitterly cold winter weather to the violent spring thunderstorms.

Brian had a special interest in Arkansas climate and weather history, while also being able to instantly recall any weather event that happened in the state over the past two decades. He was truly one of a kind.

Our condolences to his family, friends and staff of the Little Rock Weather Office.

Brian was 44 years old.