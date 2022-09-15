LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Central Arkansas Water is cautioning its customers about the quality of water in the next few days.

The service announced on Thursday that water service in Little Rock and North Little Rock may provide discolored water as the change-over to a new water main is made. This is especially likely in the downtown areas, the utility stated.

Regardless of coloring, the water will remain safe to drink. Running the faucet for a few minutes should remove any discoloration, the water utility stated. The service recommends not washing clothes if the water in your home is discolored.

The water main is being switched over from the old to the new Interstate 30 bridge connecting Little Rock and North Little Rock. Water velocity may change for a period during the change-over, the utility stated, which leads to discoloration.

The old I-30 bridge, and the water main which runs in conjunction with it, will be torn down after the new bridge is completed. All bridge traffic is scheduled to be transferred to the new bridge this weekend, after which the tear-down of the old bridge will begin.

Central Arkansas Water assures staff has and will continue to take whatever steps possible to reduce any potential impact and ensure water quality is monitored throughout the transfer.

Customers with questions may contact the CAW Distribution Dispatch Center, day or night at 501- 377-1239