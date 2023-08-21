LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you happen to turn on your faucet and see discolored water, don’t be alarmed. Here’s what could be causing it to happen.

Water utility company Central Arkansas Water will be conducting hydrant flow testing on 20 fire hydrants throughout the CAW system Monday through Thursday. Company officials said the changes in water pressure could lead to water discoloration in the system.

If you notice discoloration, officials said to turn on the faucet for a couple of minutes to flush any discolored water. Company officials also recommend anyone noticing discolored water to hold off on washing clothes until it clears.

Central Arkansas Water testing areas

For more information on Central Arkansas Water, visit CARKW.com.