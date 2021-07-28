Central Arkansas Water repairing water line in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Central Arkansas Water (CAW) said that a water main break is being repaired at 7th and Woodrow.

Officials said customers in the area may notice some discoloration caused by the shutting of valves in the area as the rupture is repaired.

According to CAW the discolored water is not toxic, but customers should avoid washing their clothes until the water clears up.

A contractor accidentally hit the transmission line this afternoon according to CAW.

Officials said they are assessing the damage at this time to determine how long the repair will take.