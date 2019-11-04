Central Arkansas Water recognized for best-tasting drinking water

LITTLE ROCK, AR – Central Arkansas residents can take pride and satisfaction in knowing they have access to the best-tasting water in the region!

Central Arkansas Water won the annual Water Taste Contest at the Southwest Section American Water Works Association (AWWA) Annual Conference and Exposition, competing against the City of Tulsa and Peoples Water Service Company of Bastrop, LA. CAW had advanced to the regional competition after winning both the Central Arkansas District and statewide competitions earlier this year.

“We are fortunate to have extremely clean source waters. CAW’s watershed protection efforts protect its source waters from pollutants other systems are required to remove in the treatment process. By minimizing what must be removed from the water, CAW is able to provide a better end product and save ratepayers money,” Chief Executive Officer Tad Bohannon said.



CAW will now compete for best-tasting water in the nation at AWWA national conference in Orlando, Fla. in June 2020. AWWA is an international, nonprofit dedicated to providing total water solutions and assuring the effective management of water.

CAW is a regional utility that serves more than 450,000 people in seven counties committed to providing exceptional service and increasing the quality of life in the area by protecting, producing and distributing high-quality, low-cost, safe, abundant and dependable drinking water.