Central Arkansas Water officials rescind water conservation request, no shutoffs or boil notices during winter storm

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- Central Arkansas Water rescinded its water conservation request Tuesday after officials say their system improved over the past few days.

According to a news release sent Tuesday, CAW’s system recuperated without shutting off service due to supply or issuing a boil water notice for any of the 500,000 consumers it serves.

CAW asked its customers to conserve water starting Friday, February 19, to maintain the strength of the system and ensure pressure never dropped below the minimum level required for safe water.

CAW supplies water to residential customers in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Sherwood, as well as numerous communities including Bryant, Sardis, Salem, Shannon Hills, Cabot and Jacksonville as a wholesale provider.

Officials say none of the communities served by CAW were required to shut off the water supply or issue boil notices.

CAW officials say they produced record amounts of drinking water throughout this weather event, with a peak production rate of more than 121 million gallons a day produced at the Jack Wilson Water Treatment Plant on Friday.

The water company said distribution crews repaired dozens of leaks throughout the storm, and say while there were no major large-diameter pipe breaks, there were multiple small-diameter pipe breaks throughout the service area.

Officials say city police and fire employees also helped CAW crews find leaks and cleared roads when crews were fixing breaks.

CAW officials say they will continue to search for, repair any water leaks and monitor the system.