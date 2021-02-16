Central Arkansas Water announces move to solar power

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a recent decision, Central Arkansas Water announced it is moving forward with its plan to improve the environment.

The Arkansas Public Service Commission approved CAW’s application to construct a net-metering facility. It would allow CAW to have a generating capacity in excess of 1,000 Kilowatts.



Tad Bohannon, CEO of Central Arkansas Water said that CAW uses a substantial amount of power each year. He said this project will help save on cost and save CAW more than $7M over the next 30 years.

“This solar facility is one part of CAW’s ongoing efforts to remain environmentally and economically sustainable for the benefit of customers we serve today and those we will serve in the future,” Bohannon said.

The 4.8 MW solar power plant will:

• Produce more than 8,240,000 kWh of electricity in the first year of operation and

produce over 228,720,000 kWh of electricity over the next 30 years.

• Produce enough clean electricity to satisfy approximately 20 percent of CAW’s current

energy expenses

• Contain more than 12,300 solar modules

• Utilize a ground-mounted single-axis tracking system

• Produce environmental benefits equal to the removal of 400 million passenger car miles

from the highway.

• Produce enough electricity to power almost 1000 homes annually.



“This solar facility will not be CAW’s last solar facility. CAW continues to

explore additional ways to add solar power and other programs that improve CAW’s

environmentally friendly operations.” Bohannon said.

Central Arkansas Water is the largest drinking water utility in Arkansas, serving almost

500,000 consumers across seven counties.

You can read the full release below: