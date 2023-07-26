LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System has received a high ranking in its first time being rated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The CAVHS has been ranked at four stars out of a possible five by CMS. This was the first time CMS had ranked VA facilities during its annual Overall Hospital Quality Star ranking.

The five categories used for ranking by CMS are mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care.

VA officials said the CMS ranking system gave four or five stars to 67% of VA hospitals, compared to 41% of non-VA hospitals.

VA officials said the ranking reflects what was found after a systemic review of more than 40 peer-reviewed studies that showed VA health care was as good, if not better, as non-VA health care.

CAVHS Medical Director Dr. Margie Scott said the high ranking reflects the overall quality of staff.

“This rating speaks to the dedication of our frontline heroes – everyone at CAVHS from our doctors and nurses to our food service and cleaning staff – and their hard work and tireless efforts to provide excellent care day-in and day-out for the Veterans we serve,” Scott said.

Additional information on VA health care may be found at the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare Systems website.