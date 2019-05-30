Central Arkansas sees flash flooding

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The capital city is experiencing flash flooding Wednesday evening.

According to our meteorologists, central Arkansas has seen two to four inches of rain within the last two hours.

Hermitage Road Flooding

Hermitage Water Rescue

As of 7:25 Wednesday night, there were multiple reports of water rescues near Hermitage Road.

Van Buren Flash Flooding

Van Buren Road was also flooded.

Bowman Flash Flooding

The video above is from Amanda Brazier.

According to the official twitter page for Pulaski County, Crystal Valley Road and Colonel Miller Kelly Road and Crystal Hill are barricaded due to flooding from rain.

Pulaski County barricaded roads due to flooding from rain:

Crystal Valley Road and Colonel Miller

Kelly Road and Crystal Hill

Be safe everyone! — Pulaski County, AR (@PulaskiAR) May 30, 2019

This is video of flash flooding from Riverfront Dr and Cedar Hill road in Little Rock from viewer Lee Hubert #ARnews #ARwx

https://t.co/x6CM0kEBTU — Greg Yarbrough (@GregYarbrough) May 30, 2019

River walk apartment parking lot completely underwater. Yes, that is a huge metal dumpster floating away. Stay safe everyone! #ARwx #ARstormteam pic.twitter.com/1UQQmyefNF — Haylee Brooks (@Haylee__Brooks) May 30, 2019

Flash Flooding reported at the end of the Colonel Glenn exit ramp off SB I-430. @NWSLittleRock @CityLittleRock @PulaskiAR — Chief Keith Monahan, CBM (@ChiefKeith) May 30, 2019

Flash flooding reported on S Bowman Rd near Brodie Creek in @CityLittleRock. #arwx #TurnAroundDontDrown @PulaskiAR — Chief Keith Monahan, CBM (@ChiefKeith) May 30, 2019

Reports coming in that parts of W LaHarpe Blvd in downtown @CityLittleRock are under water. #arwx #TurnAroundDontDrown @PulaskiAR — Chief Keith Monahan, CBM (@ChiefKeith) May 30, 2019

Both 630 & 430 are taking on A LOT of water. Be prepared to hydroplane - avoid doing so by driving slowly, leaving a lot of space between you & the car in front, do not accelerate over visible puddled water.

Be prepared to take on sheets of water from drivers on other side. — Kristen Kennedy (@KKennedy_WX) May 30, 2019

Talk about one the scariest commutes of my life 😱



Here’s what I can tell you

1) N University Ave between Fr. Tribou St. & H St. has a few inches of flooded water at the end of the hill

2) Colonel Glenn is flooded. Officials at scene but still letting people drive. @myARDOT — Kristen Kennedy (@KKennedy_WX) May 30, 2019

....Make that three vehicles. This person tried to bypass the #Flood on Hermitage & got stuck in the Financial Centre parking lot. @littlerockfire YELLED HEY STOP but the driver didn’t. They rescued him. #TurnAroundDontDrown #ARNews #ARWX pic.twitter.com/OCpAjL6NBe — Marc Gustafson (@newsgoose) May 30, 2019

RAIN UPDATE: Bryant weather station is now reporting 4.56". This has all fallen in less than 2 hours. #arwx — Hayden Nix (@HaydenNix) May 30, 2019

PHOTO: Water over the road at the intersection of Hilldale and Rudolph in Saline County in the Bryant area. Credit: Cameron Furton #arwx pic.twitter.com/eidjzJemDS — Hayden Nix (@HaydenNix) May 29, 2019