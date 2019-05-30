Central Arkansas sees flash flooding
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The capital city is experiencing flash flooding Wednesday evening.
According to our meteorologists, central Arkansas has seen two to four inches of rain within the last two hours.
As of 7:25 Wednesday night, there were multiple reports of water rescues near Hermitage Road.
Van Buren Road was also flooded.
According to the official twitter page for Pulaski County, Crystal Valley Road and Colonel Miller Kelly Road and Crystal Hill are barricaded due to flooding from rain.
Pulaski County barricaded roads due to flooding from rain:— Pulaski County, AR (@PulaskiAR) May 30, 2019
Crystal Valley Road and Colonel Miller
Kelly Road and Crystal Hill
Be safe everyone!
This is video of flash flooding from Riverfront Dr and Cedar Hill road in Little Rock from viewer Lee Hubert #ARnews #ARwx— Greg Yarbrough (@GregYarbrough) May 30, 2019
River walk apartment parking lot completely underwater. Yes, that is a huge metal dumpster floating away. Stay safe everyone! #ARwx #ARstormteam pic.twitter.com/1UQQmyefNF— Haylee Brooks (@Haylee__Brooks) May 30, 2019
Flash Flooding reported at the end of the Colonel Glenn exit ramp off SB I-430. @NWSLittleRock @CityLittleRock @PulaskiAR— Chief Keith Monahan, CBM (@ChiefKeith) May 30, 2019
Flash flooding reported on S Bowman Rd near Brodie Creek in @CityLittleRock. #arwx #TurnAroundDontDrown @PulaskiAR— Chief Keith Monahan, CBM (@ChiefKeith) May 30, 2019
Reports coming in that parts of W LaHarpe Blvd in downtown @CityLittleRock are under water. #arwx #TurnAroundDontDrown @PulaskiAR— Chief Keith Monahan, CBM (@ChiefKeith) May 30, 2019
Both 630 & 430 are taking on A LOT of water. Be prepared to hydroplane - avoid doing so by driving slowly, leaving a lot of space between you & the car in front, do not accelerate over visible puddled water.— Kristen Kennedy (@KKennedy_WX) May 30, 2019
Be prepared to take on sheets of water from drivers on other side.
Talk about one the scariest commutes of my life 😱— Kristen Kennedy (@KKennedy_WX) May 30, 2019
Here’s what I can tell you
1) N University Ave between Fr. Tribou St. & H St. has a few inches of flooded water at the end of the hill
2) Colonel Glenn is flooded. Officials at scene but still letting people drive. @myARDOT
....Make that three vehicles. This person tried to bypass the #Flood on Hermitage & got stuck in the Financial Centre parking lot. @littlerockfire YELLED HEY STOP but the driver didn’t. They rescued him. #TurnAroundDontDrown #ARNews #ARWX pic.twitter.com/OCpAjL6NBe— Marc Gustafson (@newsgoose) May 30, 2019
Hermitage between Shackleford & Chenal flooded as is usual during heavy #rains— Marc Gustafson (@newsgoose) May 29, 2019
Two vehicles flooded out. Fimancial Centre parking lot taking on water now #ARnews #ARWX #flashflood #Flood #littlerock #Arkansas pic.twitter.com/zcRtmMhLV4
Van Buren at Markham flooded as is usual for heavy #Rain events #TurnAroundDontDrown #ARNews #arwx pic.twitter.com/2Hl0y22cfA— Marc Gustafson (@newsgoose) May 29, 2019
Flash flooding on E Crestside Dr Alexander--creek overtopping roadway. #arwx #TurnAroundDontDrown @SalineCountyOEM @NWSLittleRock pic.twitter.com/Bg3NrZEw75— Chief Keith Monahan, CBM (@ChiefKeith) May 30, 2019
RAIN UPDATE: Bryant weather station is now reporting 4.56". This has all fallen in less than 2 hours. #arwx— Hayden Nix (@HaydenNix) May 30, 2019
PHOTO: Water over the road at the intersection of Hilldale and Rudolph in Saline County in the Bryant area. Credit: Cameron Furton #arwx pic.twitter.com/eidjzJemDS— Hayden Nix (@HaydenNix) May 29, 2019
Intersection of Hilldale and Rudolph a car tried to make it through but got stranded. Motorist is safe and on dry land. Water is quickly receding. #arwx pic.twitter.com/vvD3FOaIO4— Hayden Nix (@HaydenNix) May 30, 2019
