Local News

Central Arkansas sees flash flooding

Posted: May 29, 2019 07:57 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 10:26 PM CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The capital city is experiencing flash flooding Wednesday evening. 

According to our meteorologists, central Arkansas has seen two to four inches of rain within the last two hours.

As of 7:25 Wednesday night, there were multiple reports of water rescues near Hermitage Road. 

Van Buren Road was also flooded. 

The video above is from Amanda Brazier. 

According to the official twitter page for Pulaski County, Crystal Valley Road and Colonel Miller Kelly Road and Crystal Hill are barricaded due to flooding from rain.

 

