LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – School districts throughout central Arkansas have begun announcing early dismissals in advance of the expected severe weather Friday.

Augusta – closing 1:30 p.m. Cotton Plant, McClelland, and Tupelo buses at 1:30 pm Car riders 1:30 p.m. Town buses 1:45 p.m.

Bebee – closing 1:30 p.m.

Benton – NO early dismissal Parents may check out children

Bradford – closing 1:45 p.m.

Cabot – closing 12:30 p.m.

Des Arc – closing beginning 2:10 p.m. Pre-K 2:10 p.m. Elementary 2:20 p.m. High school 2:30 p.m.

Jacksonville – closed beginning 11:30 a.m. Cheer tryouts cancelled

Jonesboro – closed 1:30 p.m.

McCrory – Baseball game with Hazen canceled.

– Baseball game with Hazen canceled. North Little Rock – closing beginning 11:45 a.m. North Little Rock Elementary: 11:45 a.m. North Little Rock Middle School: 12:30 p.m. North Little Rock High School: 1:05 p.m.

Little Rock – open; all afterschool events canceled From the school district: Students may be held “if weather is too severe to transport students home by bus at regular dismissal times.”

Lonoke – closing beginning 12:45 pm. Pre-K 12:45 Primary 1 p.m. Elementary 1:10 p.m. High school 1:20 p.m.

Mayflower – NO early dismissal Parents may check out children with no penalty.

Newport – closed 12:30 p.m. Tornado shelter at school and near hospital are open

Searcy – closed, buses begin at 1:30 p.m.

Stuttgart – closing 1:30 p.m.

Vilonia – baseball postponed

The severe weather alert was upgraded to a Level 5, the highest possible level, mid-morning Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.