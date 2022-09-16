BRYANT, Ark. – This morning two schools in Arkansas received the National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence Honor, one school being here in Central Arkansas.

Spring Hill Elementary School, a part of the Bryant School District, received this honor. An honor only 300 schools across the United States received this year.

They were nominated in February by whom they think was the Arkansas Department of Education for their high success, and high-test scores. They started the lengthy application process shortly afterwards.

This isn’t the first honor Springhill Elementary has received. In 2019, they became a Leader in Me Lighthouse school for their strong leadership skills. They have been celebrated as an Arkansas Reward School in the past and have also been recognized for high test scores through the Office for Education Policy.

Springhill plans to host a Blue Ribbon celebration for their school community in the next few weeks. Check back here as we work to find out more information on the celebration date.