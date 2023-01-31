LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many central Arkansas school districts continue the remote learning as another round of ice storms hits the state Tuesday.

Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pulaski County Special and Conway school districts are remote learning through Wednesday. All after-school athletic events, practices and extracurricular activities are canceled.

The declarations were made as the expected storm system began icing down Arkansas roads and highways on Tuesday afternoon.

The school districts had earlier announced remote learning for Tuesday as that first-round winter weather system closed on the state. Students were told to bring the required remote learning devices home when that declaration was made.

Students in North Little Rock have been given up to five days after returning to campus to complete assignments in the event of a power outage or other extenuating circumstance.

Officials said the decision for school opening on Thursday will be made on Wednesday.