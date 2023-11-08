LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -The Central Arkansas Salvation Army is kicking off their Red Kettle and Angel Tree Campaign Wednesday.

With a fundraising goal of $250,000 this year, they are well on their way to living up to their motto of “Doing the Most Good.”

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest yearly fundraiser, and proceeds are used to fund year-round projects like emergency shelter, food pantries and youth programs.

The Angel Tree Program is one of their largest youth programs and provides Christmas gifts for children whose families can’t afford to buy them.

This year 2,300 children have signed up, and if there aren’t enough volunteers to provide gifts, the Red Kettle Campaign will step in and make sure that every kid that signed up will receive a gift on Christmas morning.