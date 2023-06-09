LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In honor of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, LGBTQ+ Pride Month is celebrated every year in June.

Dolores Wilks with Central Arkansas Pride stopped by KARK to talk about organizations and health and wellness resources as Arkansans celebrate Pride Month.

Wilks also talks about the Central Arkansas Pride Youth Leadership Academy and their collaboration with the Central Arkansas Library System.

Also discussed is recent legislation in Arkansas against the LGBTQ+ community and how it is positioning the state in the last position on LGBTQ+ equality.

The Youth Leadership Academy is June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fletcher Library in Little Rock. The event is FREE, and lunch will be provided.

Parents and youth (ages 11-19) must register at CALS.org.

To learn more about Central Arkansas Pride, visit ARPride.org.