Central Arkansas Pride to hold 7th annual festival in Little Rock

Little Rock, Ark. (News Release) – Through the support of local and national sponsors, Little Rock’s 7th annual LGBTQ+ pride celebration will begin this week. Central Arkansas Pride will once again bring a variety of programs and events for the whole family to the community. The 2019 Pride Festival on Saturday, October 19th in River Front Park boasts a complete lineup of local talent and international recording artist Betty Who.

“Pride continues to remain an important part of our community and we are thrilled to see the growth and support we have seen,” said Zack Baker, executive director for Central Arkansas Pride. “On the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall, it is important to celebrate how far we have come while remembering we still have work to do. Just recently the Supreme Court heard arguments about whether someone can legally be fired for being LGBTQ+. We still have people who are not comfortable or safe being out.”

Sponsors, supporters, and partners for this year’s festival include: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Cupid’s Lingerie, Lost Forty Brewing, Mike & Alicia Castleberry, Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, ACLU Arkansas, PrideCorp, Arkansas Reparatory Theatre, New York Life, Riverstone Wellness, and Arkansas Fair Housing Commission.

For more information and to see the 2019 Little Rock Pride full schedule of events visit lrpride.com.