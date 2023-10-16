NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – October is LGBTQ+ History Month with an array of events planned in central Arkansas this weekend.

Central Arkansas Pride Communications Director Joe Johnson and Dolores Wilk stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about PRIDE Fest.

The 2023 PRIDE Fest and parade are set for Saturday, Oct. 21, and are expected to attract over 10,000 Arkansans in the historic Argenta District of North Little Rock.

The festivities kick off at noon with a parade, followed at 1 p.m. with PRIDE Fest opening the gateway to entertainment, vendors, a family fun area and a PRIDE art show.

Then on Sunday, Central Arkansas Pride and the Clinton Foundation will be hosting a brunch at the Clinton Library in Little Rock from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For a full schedule, visit ARPride.org.