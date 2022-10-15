NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a two-year break, the 10th Annual Central Arkansas Pride Fest returned in person on Saturday.

Meeting every year in October, the celebration had been online for the past two years until this year, where the festival was able to meet in person.

The event featured several vendors, food trucks, and local talent. One of the events headliners included recording artist Robin S., whose 1993 dance hit “Show Me Love” was sampled on Beyonce’s new single “Break My Soul.” Pride fest attendees spoke about the importance of the event.

“It helps for people to see us and for us to be visible and for people to realize we are part of the community that they may not see, and that we are just normal people like everybody else,” one attendee said. “No different than your neighbors.”

Central Arkansas Pride is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to celebrate the history and culture of the LGBTQ+ community through Pride events.